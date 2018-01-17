App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 17, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds slumped to a record low, with the benchmark bond yield ending at a 22 - month high, as comments from a deputy governor of the central bank on lenders’ interest rate risks hurt appetite • The GoI benchmark 7.17 %, 2028 bond yield rose sharply to 7.38 % from 7.27 % over crude oil concerns and higher inflation • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2. 5 4 % from 2.55% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted its largest single - session loss  in nearly four months  against the US$ as investor appetite for domestic assets remained sour  tracking higher crude oil prices amid risk of fiscal slippage • The  US$ pared its gains as major currencies again recovered amid  volatility in  the  last few sessions. Euro and British pound are currently trading higher.  The dollar could see a rebound as major currencies have reached a crucial resistance. Euro at 1.23 and Yen at 110 have crucial resistance and could witness profit booking supporting US$.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 64.14. The January contract open interest declined 4.86 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 64.34. Open interest increased 10 .87 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 63.95 - 64.01Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.30 / 64.45Stop Loss: 63.82
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.80R1/R2:64.30 /64.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.