Buy USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds slumped to a record low, with the benchmark bond yield ending at a 22 - month high, as comments from a deputy governor of the central bank on lenders’ interest rate risks hurt appetite • The GoI benchmark 7.17 %, 2028 bond yield rose sharply to 7.38 % from 7.27 % over crude oil concerns and higher inflation • Yield on the US 10 - year benchmark bond declined to 2. 5 4 % from 2.55% in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee posted its largest single - session loss in nearly four months against the US$ as investor appetite for domestic assets remained sour tracking higher crude oil prices amid risk of fiscal slippage • The US$ pared its gains as major currencies again recovered amid volatility in the last few sessions. Euro and British pound are currently trading higher. The dollar could see a rebound as major currencies have reached a crucial resistance. Euro at 1.23 and Yen at 110 have crucial resistance and could witness profit booking supporting US$.Strategy
In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 64.14. The January contract open interest declined 4.86 % from the previous day • February contract US$INR ended at 64.34. Open interest increased 10 .87 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the US$INR.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 63.95 - 64.01
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.30 / 64.45
|Stop Loss: 63.82
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.80
|R1/R2:64.30 /64.45
