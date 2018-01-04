App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 04, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 63.85 - 63.90: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go long on the USDINR

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose for the first time in three sessions, amid value buying after the benchmark note hit a record low earlier in the day, even as traders awaited auction of the new 10 - year paper later this week The G o I benchmark 6. 79%2027 bond yield declined to 7. 3 2 % from 7.39 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear benchmark bond declined to 2.4 5 % from 2.4 6 % in  the  previous session

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee fell for the first time in five sessions against the USD, as Euro  and other currencies came under profit booking  on caution ahead of the  US Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes The USD gained some of its previous losses with  the  index  ending above  92 - level. Profit booking in major currencies like Euro and GBP helped the dollar. Traders await US December employment data even as Fed is not expected to raise interest rates in its upcoming January policy meeting.  Level of  1.21 is  a  key hurdle for  the  Euro , which could lead to  some  recovery in  the  USD while  there were  losses in emerging currencies

related news

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the near month dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 63.72. The January contract open interest increased 2.23 % from the previous day February contract USDINR ended at 63. 92. O pen interest increased 7.41 % in the previous session We expect the USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise the down side in the pair to go  long on  the USDINR

Intra-day strategy
USDINR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on USDINR
Buy USDINR in the range of 63.58 - 63.68Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 63.85 / 63.90Stop Loss: 63.48
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 63.60 / 63.40R1/R2:63.75 /63.95

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.