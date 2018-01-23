App
Jan 23, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services; target of Rs 457: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Ujjivan Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 457 in its research report dated January 16, 2018.

Reliance Securities' research report on Ujjivan Financial Services


Ujjivan Financial Services – the parent company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) – is one of the leading players in India’s micro financing segment. It started banking operations in Feb’17 after securing Small Finance Bank (SFB) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Conversion into an SFB gives the Company access to low-cost funds, wider scope for asset diversification and cross selling opportunities. Further, the Bank has alredy made most of provisioning relating to NPA during demonetisation period and the cost relating to conversion into SFB from NBFC in 1HFY18.


Outlook


On the back of healthy presence in niche segment having huge growth potential, higher margin profile, superior execution skills and strong corporate governance track record, we initiate our coverage on Ujjivan Financial Services with BUY recommendation and a Target Price of Rs457.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

