App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 740: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Thyrocare Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated December 12, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Thyrocare Technologies


Thyrocare Technologies’ (Thyrocare) Q2FY18 earnings came in weaker than expected as revenue and EBITDA grew 13% and 18% YoY, respectively. This compares with the 25% run-rate in the previous 5 quarters, fuelled mainly by PE-backed players who used Thyrocare’s lowcost model as their back-end. Current quarter witnessed slowdown due to increased competition in preventive healthcare, as Dr. Lal and several other players forayed into the wellness space with aggressively priced packages. Additionally, September had 7 fewer days due to early start of the festive season.

Outlook

We remain cautious on the diagnostics sector. At CMP, the stock trades at 18.4x FY19E EBITDA. We maintain ’BUY/SP’ with TP of INR740 (20x FY19E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Thyrocare Technologies

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.