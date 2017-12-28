Buy Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 740: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Thyrocare Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated December 12, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Thyrocare Technologies
Thyrocare Technologies’ (Thyrocare) Q2FY18 earnings came in weaker than expected as revenue and EBITDA grew 13% and 18% YoY, respectively. This compares with the 25% run-rate in the previous 5 quarters, fuelled mainly by PE-backed players who used Thyrocare’s lowcost model as their back-end. Current quarter witnessed slowdown due to increased competition in preventive healthcare, as Dr. Lal and several other players forayed into the wellness space with aggressively priced packages. Additionally, September had 7 fewer days due to early start of the festive season.
OutlookWe remain cautious on the diagnostics sector. At CMP, the stock trades at 18.4x FY19E EBITDA. We maintain ’BUY/SP’ with TP of INR740 (20x FY19E EV/EBITDA).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.