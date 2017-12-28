Buy Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 740: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Thyrocare Technologies

Thyrocare Technologies’ (Thyrocare) Q2FY18 earnings came in weaker than expected as revenue and EBITDA grew 13% and 18% YoY, respectively. This compares with the 25% run-rate in the previous 5 quarters, fuelled mainly by PE-backed players who used Thyrocare’s lowcost model as their back-end. Current quarter witnessed slowdown due to increased competition in preventive healthcare, as Dr. Lal and several other players forayed into the wellness space with aggressively priced packages. Additionally, September had 7 fewer days due to early start of the festive season.

Outlook

We remain cautious on the diagnostics sector. At CMP, the stock trades at 18.4x FY19E EBITDA. We maintain ’BUY/SP’ with TP of INR740 (20x FY19E EV/EBITDA).

