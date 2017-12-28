Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 546: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 546 in its research report dated December 12, 2017.
Edelweiss's research report on Tech Mahindra
We recently attended Tech Mahindra’s (TECHM) analyst meet, whichoffered insights into the company’s strategy. Key takeaways: 1) unveiled 3‐4‐3 strategy, wherein the company has identified 3 mega trends, 4 key bets and 3 objectives to accelerate growth; 2) while enterprise business’ growth momentum has sustained, leadership in telecom is envisaged to spearhead revival; 3) cost rationalisation will sustain margin revival (up 250bps in 2 quarters);
OutlookWe estimate TECHM to comfortably post EPS CAGR of 10.6% over FY17‐19. The stock currently trades at 12.8x FY19E EPS. We retain ‘BUY/SP’ with target price of INR546 (14x FY19E EPS).
