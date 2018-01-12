Buy Tata Global Beverage, BHEL, Gujarat Gas: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Out of the Tata Group stocks, I think Tata Global Beverage is about to hit fresh highs. That is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 314 and target of Rs 329. Gujarat Gas is doing extremely well. Even that is a medium term buy with a stoploss of Rs 890 and target of Rs 980. BHEL is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 102 and target of Rs 114."

He further added, "Karnataka Bank for many months has not been able to go past Rs 170-175. I would probably get into a Yes Bank which is in a much better growth phase than Karnataka Bank is, so that is my call. If you have to stay in Karnataka Bank, then maybe keep Rs 155 type of a stoploss and see if at some point there is some takeover, etc. and it gets to Rs 210-215."

"In BPCL the good news is that the 200-day moving average is about Rs 490. So if USD 5 drop in crude, the stock can go up to Rs 550, but again, low value trade. Crude prices are now rising, so being in something which suffers from higher crude prices is not a great idea. You would do much better in Oil India, Reliance Industries, etc. because they are oil explorers."

