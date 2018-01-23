Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3075: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Q3FY18 operating performance was a marginal miss on revenue and margin fronts. Revenue growth at 1% QoQ in USD terms was a narrow miss to street/ our expectations. Growth was driven by strong momentum in Retail (up 6% QoQ) and Energy & Utilities (up 8.5%).

Outlook

We expect double-digit exit rate in Q4FY19 with USD revenue CAGR of 9.4% over FY17-20E. Expect FY18-20E EBITDA margin at 25-26% with EPS of Rs 151/ Rs 171 in FY19/FY20. Our TP stands at Rs 3,075 (18x FY20E), implying 10% upside from CMP of Rs 2,788. BUY. The stock trades at 18x/16x FY19E/ FY20E EPS.

