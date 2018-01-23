App
Jan 23, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3075: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3075 in its research report dated January 17, 2018.

Axis Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Q3FY18 operating performance was a marginal miss on revenue and margin fronts. Revenue growth at 1% QoQ in USD terms was a narrow miss to street/ our expectations. Growth was driven by strong momentum in Retail (up 6% QoQ) and Energy & Utilities (up 8.5%).


Outlook


We expect double-digit exit rate in Q4FY19 with USD revenue CAGR of 9.4% over FY17-20E. Expect FY18-20E EBITDA margin at 25-26% with EPS of Rs 151/ Rs 171 in FY19/FY20. Our TP stands at Rs 3,075 (18x FY20E), implying 10% upside from CMP of Rs 2,788. BUY. The stock trades at 18x/16x FY19E/ FY20E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

