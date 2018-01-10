Buy Sudarshan Chemical; target of Rs 740: SSJ Finance

SSJ Finance's research report on Sudarshan Chemical

Techno Value Alert is an equity research product of SSJ Finance & Securities Pvt. Ltd. focused on investment ideas derived through technical research and complemented by fundamental research. The investment rationale behind Techno Value Alert works on simple but superior technical research with the objective to attain superior risk-adjusted returns and deliver out-performance to the NSE Nifty Index over an extended time frame of a medium to long term horizon.

From the above analysis we suggest to BUY Sudarshan Chemical at CMP of 456 and more at 440, stop loss will be at a weekly close below 399, we suggest to book partial profits at 513 and rest we will hold till our target of 740, this gives us a good Risk/reward ratio of around 1:5 and upside of around 62% ideally we could see this upside in 6 months to 12 months period.

