Stocks
Jan 23, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sterlite Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated January 18, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sterlite Technologies


Revenues came in at Rs 835.2 crore, up 14% YoY, slightly below our estimate of Rs 861.1 crore (17.6% YoY growth) EBITDA came in at Rs 209.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 187.7 crore), with EBITDA margin of 24.1%, ahead of our estimate of 21.8%. The EBITDA beat was largely led by superior product segment growth, which has a higher margins profile PAT came in at Rs 91.6 crore against our expectation of Rs 76.6 crore, aided by a beat at the EBITDA level and lower than anticipated effective tax rate of 27.7% vs. 30% (expected)


Outlook


Sterlite has been a classic story of a change in market perception driven by a shift of management focus to profitable opportunity (note demerger of power transmission business). Going ahead, as the demand funnel looks strong, we expect it to deliver strong growth ahead. We highlight that OF capacity expansion announcement would bring in additional revenue opportunity of ~Rs 1000 crore at full capacity (from FY20 onwards). This would, in turn, be margin accretive. We are also enthused by the company’s clear guidance on achieving OFC capacity utilisation of 90% by FY19, thereby further boosting the topline/margins trajectory. Given the robust growth potential (topline, earnings CAGR of 26.5%, 42.6%, respectively, in FY17-20E). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock. We roll over our valuations to FY20E and value the company at 30x FY20E P/E to arrive at a target price of Rs 440.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sterlite Technologies

