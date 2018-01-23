App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 23, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 439: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Sterlite Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 439 in its research report dated January 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Sterlite Technologies


Sterlite Tech reported robust set of numbers in Q3 FY18 driven by increase in data consumption in the domestic as well as in the international market, which drove the demand for optic fiber. Sterlite Tech reported revenues of INR 8,352 Mn,  up by 14.0% YoY which is primarily driven by increase in exports to international market from INR 3,974 Mn in Q2 FY18 to INR 5,011 Mn in Q3 FY18, an increase of 26.1% QoQ.  Q3 FY18 operating margins stood at 18.8% vs Q2 FY18 margins of 16.4%, the margin has improved on the back of decline in one-off expenditure coupled with strong execution on the operations front. Order book remains robust at INR 45,730 Mn, up 19.3% qoq and 71% YoY. The order book consists of INR 13,380 Mn worth of orders for Services and Software whereas INR 32,360 Mn is for Products.


Outlook
We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of INR 439 based on 30x FY20E EPS of 14.3.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Sterlite Technologies

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.