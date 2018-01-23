Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 439: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Tech reported robust set of numbers in Q3 FY18 driven by increase in data consumption in the domestic as well as in the international market, which drove the demand for optic fiber. Sterlite Tech reported revenues of INR 8,352 Mn, up by 14.0% YoY which is primarily driven by increase in exports to international market from INR 3,974 Mn in Q2 FY18 to INR 5,011 Mn in Q3 FY18, an increase of 26.1% QoQ. Q3 FY18 operating margins stood at 18.8% vs Q2 FY18 margins of 16.4%, the margin has improved on the back of decline in one-off expenditure coupled with strong execution on the operations front. Order book remains robust at INR 45,730 Mn, up 19.3% qoq and 71% YoY. The order book consists of INR 13,380 Mn worth of orders for Services and Software whereas INR 32,360 Mn is for Products.

Outlook

We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of INR 439 based on 30x FY20E EPS of 14.3.

