App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 07, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies Ltd; target of Rs 346: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital is bullish on Sterlite Technologies Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 346 in its research report dated November 28, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GEPL Capital's research report on Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (Sterlite) is global leader in the optical telecommunication products and head quartered in Pune and has operation all over India and abroad. Sterlite Tech is a pure play Telecom Products, Services & Software Company that transforms lives by delivering smarter networks.  Sharing a common lineage with Vedanta Resources Plc., Sterlite Tech is among the global leaders in Optical Communication Products such as optical fibers, fiber optic cables and data cables through its operations in India, China, Brazil and sales network across 5 continents.  Sterlite Tech products have enabled top telecom operators with smarter networks in more than 75 countries across the world.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Sterlite with a BUY rating and attach a multiple of 45xxs to Sterlite’s FY19 E earnings (EPS) to arrive at the target price of `346, indicating a potential upside of 28 %.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #GEPL Capital #Recommendations #Sterlite Technologies

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.