Buy, Sell, Hold: Here are 6 stocks being tracked by analysts today

Sun TV

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Reduce | Target: Raised to Rs 800

HSBC said that the market is not pricing potential structuring risks. While the near-term profitability looks good, there is less comfort in medium term. The firm has raised medium-term EBITDA estimates by 6 percent.

S Chand

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Outperform | Target: Rs 625

The global research firm highlighted that the company is a leading player in K-12 education content market. It estimates 14%/13%/25% revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGR over FY17-20. It estimate 4% free-cash-flow yield in FY19.

Tata Comm

Brokerage: IDFC | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 655

IDFC said that approval for demerger of surplus land is a positive thing for the company. Stock is already reflecting value unlocking from the listing of de-merged entity. It likes the firm’s services portfolio, but business execution needs to improve for constructive view.

Axis Bank

Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 654

The target price hike implies an upside of 44 percent. The brokerage said that the rerating on stock was warranted in valuations. Further, the issue of high slippages and credit costs overshadowed all the positives. It also sees ROAs improving from 0.8% in FY18 to over 1.6% in FY20.

Oberoi Realty

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Initiate Coverage with buy | Target: Rs 580

The brokerage house said that the foray into affordable housing completes its bouquet of offerings. It expects the company to be a key beneficiary of the likely consolidation post RERA. Further, the expansion will result in leasing income increasing by 4 times over the next five years.

ONGC

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 225

CLSA said that the stock is already building worst case on HPCL acquisition. Further, fears of overpaying in the pending HPCL acquisition have made the company underperform OIL. It sees $7.7 billion worst-case value leakage assuming HPCL’s acquisition at 80% premium.