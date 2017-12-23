App
Dec 22, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: Analysts are watching 2 stocks and 1 sector today

Britannia and IT sector, among others, are being tracked by investors on Friday.

IT

Brokerage: CLSA

The global research firm said that Q2 growth acceleration was led by consulting, US & FS. Further, consulting had grown faster than outsourcing, while growth was led by Europe and emerging markets.

Britannia

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 6,100

The broking firm said that continuing new launches in low unit packs are aiding growth. Further, it is enthused by a healthy performance in a difficult operating environment and sees substantial opportunity beyond the biscuits segment. The brokerage also believes 15% EBITDA margin is now achievable.

ENIL

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: Rs 910

The brokerage house said that ad recovery is on the cards, while the stock is attractive after recent correction. It expects 14% revenue growth in Q3FY18. Further, breakeven of new station should drive 15% EBITDA growth. The brokerage also estimates 15% revenue CAGR & 29% EBITDA CAGR over FY17-20.

