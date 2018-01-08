Buy, Sell, Hold: 8 stocks are on investors’ radar today

Idea

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 70

The brokerage house said that the fundraising was a much needed capital infusion from promoter, but leverage to still stay high. Further, a sharp decline in EBITDA probably necessitated decision to infuse capital.

Reliance

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 825

The global research firm said that focus remains on market share post Jio tariff cut. Further, it sees the cut as a negative and reiterate the view that it is fairly valued.

Tata Motors

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 520

Jefferies said that risk-reward was favourable. It expects JLR to outperform peers as well as against muted expectations. It expects earnings to show sharp improvement a hedge losses could abate from hereon. For the stock, greater disruption from EVs, weaker volume growth are key risks.

Biocon

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 536

The brokerage said that Ogivri nod validates its biosimilar development capabilities. Further, external factors like competition and biosimilar acceptance determine actual realisations.

Sobha

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 574

Axis Cap said that collections are expected to remain steady qoq on RERA implementation. Further, net debt is expected to remain in line despite Rs 640 million buyback. It expects further revival in sales going forward.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 605

The brokerage said that it saw strong sales momentum in q3 operations. Further, double-digit growth should pick up, driven by real estate & contractual business. Realty should benefit from forthcoming new launches & pent-up demand.

Ashok Leyland

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 130

Jefferies expects 10-15% growth in M&HCV industry over FY18-20e. Further, a pause in market share gain and high volatility in growth figures are potential headwinds. Growth In LCVs, exports & defence likely to accelerate but is unlikely to be material enough, it said, adding that early introduction of fleet modernisation policy is a key upside risk.

L&T

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,600

The global investment bank believes that at the current rate, co can easily clock a double-digit order inflow growth.

Bharat Forge

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 820

HSBC said that North America Class 8 truck sales firmly placing cy18 to be another year of builds growth and stronger order inflows likely to impact the firm’s earnings favourably. Further, rupee appreciation against US dollar should partially offset the gains. The brokerage also said that bullishness was based on expectations of strong improvements in global capex cycle.

Economy

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The global research firm said that weak FY18 GDP not yet a concern fiscally, but could drive a rethink at MPC. It kept growth estimates unchanged after the estimates were released.