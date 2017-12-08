Buy, Sell, Hold: 7 stocks being tracked by analysts today

Future Consumer

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Overweight | Target: Rs 95

Morgan Stanley said that the firm could be India’s fifth largest FMCG firm by FY21. Further, it said that the revenue could see a growth of 3.2 times over FY17-20. The margin is likely to see an improvement of 470 basis points by FY20.

Escorts

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Initiate Coverage with a buy | Target: Rs 835

HSBC said that the new product launch will boost market share, margin and profit. Tractor volumes/revenue/EBIT/ profit to grow at a CAGR Of 10%/13%/33%/45% Over FY17-20.

HDFC Bank

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 2,075

Credit Suisse expects the bank to undertake its next capital raise in FY19. Historically, the stock has done well around its capital raise.

Tata Motors

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Unchanged at Rs 560

The research firm said that JLR volume growth in double digits and may pick up further with e-pace launch. Further, JLR will have a strong March quarter once all products are launched.

Cyient

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 620

The brokerage house said that delay in fibre rollout in Australia will have an impact on business. Stock trades at cheaper valuation against peers, it added.

BPCL

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 425

The brokerage said that the fuel margin should rebound but refining headwinds loom. Refining margin could rise to USD 8.5 per barrel once Kochi stablises by the second half of next fiscal.

Tata Motors

Brokerage: Kotak Sec | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 535

Kotak Securities said that JLR volume trajectory improves and first month of double-digit growth after 5 months of disappointment. JLR needs to report 8% YoY growth in Dec-March meet FY18 estimates. It expects volume growth to pick up over the next few months. It expects profitability to improve over the next two years led by lower forex losses.