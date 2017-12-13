Buy, Sell, Hold: 7 stocks are on investors’ radar today

Havells, Glenmark Pharma and Jubilant Food, among others, are being tracked by analysts on Wednesday.
Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 525
The research firm said that the company’s focus is now on expanding its product offering and distribution each. Meanwhile, backward integration will continue to remain the company’s strength. The acquisition of Lloyds is providing it access to fast-growing market.
Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Initiate Coverage | Target: Rs 810
IIFL believes that the company is in the middle of a turnaround w.r.t growth & profitability. It envisages 13% CAGR each in HP & direct core, driven by strong new-gen-led deal wins. Further, cost optimization and new-gen-led-deals drive 10%/12% Rev/EPS CAGR Over FY17-20. Among risks, it sees significant margin expansion as an upside risk.
Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Targe: Cut to Rs 625
HSBC said 4-5 Launches In US per quarter can largely offset price erosion in base portfolio. It doesn’t expect possible escalation of issues at Baddi to have a material impact. It reduces FY18/19/20 EPS estimate By 6.3%/12.7%/12.4%.
Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 1,640
HSBC said that 3-pronged strategy of productivity & improved offering are delivering results. Meanwhile, near-term earnings momentum is likely to stay strong. The brokerage said that at current valuations, the firm builds in rich earnings growth expectations.
Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 217
HSBC said that the promoters are set to to infuse funds post completion of commercial assets. Further, weak markets are prompting it to retain the hold call. It cut earnings estimates for Fy18/19 by 60 percent.
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 658
The global research firm said that transaction value of DTH business is ahead of estimates.
Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,500Motilal Oswal said that exciting growth prospects are seen ahead. Premiumisation, better execution and technology are key drivers. The company, it said, remains the top large cap pick in rural consumer recovery plays. It expects 18.6% PAT CAGR over FY17-19 against 6.1% CAGR over the last 3 years. Given the potentially strong earnings growth, premium valuations are justified.