Buy, Sell, Hold: 7 stocks are on investors’ radar today

Havells

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 525

The research firm said that the company’s focus is now on expanding its product offering and distribution each. Meanwhile, backward integration will continue to remain the company’s strength. The acquisition of Lloyds is providing it access to fast-growing market.

Mphasis

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Initiate Coverage | Target: Rs 810

IIFL believes that the company is in the middle of a turnaround w.r.t growth & profitability. It envisages 13% CAGR each in HP & direct core, driven by strong new-gen-led deal wins. Further, cost optimization and new-gen-led-deals drive 10%/12% Rev/EPS CAGR Over FY17-20. Among risks, it sees significant margin expansion as an upside risk.

Glenmark

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Targe: Cut to Rs 625

HSBC said 4-5 Launches In US per quarter can largely offset price erosion in base portfolio. It doesn’t expect possible escalation of issues at Baddi to have a material impact. It reduces FY18/19/20 EPS estimate By 6.3%/12.7%/12.4%.

Jubilant Food

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 1,640

HSBC said that 3-pronged strategy of productivity & improved offering are delivering results. Meanwhile, near-term earnings momentum is likely to stay strong. The brokerage said that at current valuations, the firm builds in rich earnings growth expectations.

DLF

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 217

HSBC said that the promoters are set to to infuse funds post completion of commercial assets. Further, weak markets are prompting it to retain the hold call. It cut earnings estimates for Fy18/19 by 60 percent.

Bharti Airtel

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 658

The global research firm said that transaction value of DTH business is ahead of estimates.

HUL

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,500

Motilal Oswal said that exciting growth prospects are seen ahead. Premiumisation, better execution and technology are key drivers. The company, it said, remains the top large cap pick in rural consumer recovery plays. It expects 18.6% PAT CAGR over FY17-19 against 6.1% CAGR over the last 3 years. Given the potentially strong earnings growth, premium valuations are justified.