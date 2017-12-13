App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 13, 2017 10:18 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 7 stocks are on investors’ radar today

Havells, Glenmark Pharma and Jubilant Food, among others, are being tracked by analysts on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Havells

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 525

The research firm said that the company’s focus is now on expanding its product offering and distribution each. Meanwhile, backward integration will continue to remain the company’s strength. The acquisition of Lloyds is providing it access to fast-growing market.

Mphasis

related news

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Initiate Coverage | Target: Rs 810

IIFL believes that the company is in the middle of a turnaround w.r.t growth & profitability. It envisages 13% CAGR each in HP & direct core, driven by strong new-gen-led deal wins. Further, cost optimization and new-gen-led-deals drive 10%/12% Rev/EPS CAGR Over FY17-20. Among risks, it sees significant margin expansion as an upside risk.

Glenmark

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Targe: Cut to Rs 625

HSBC said 4-5 Launches In US per quarter can largely offset price erosion in base portfolio. It doesn’t expect possible escalation of issues at Baddi to have a material impact. It reduces FY18/19/20 EPS estimate By 6.3%/12.7%/12.4%.

Jubilant Food

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 1,640

HSBC said that 3-pronged strategy of productivity & improved offering are delivering results. Meanwhile, near-term earnings momentum is likely to stay strong. The brokerage said that at current valuations, the firm builds in rich earnings growth expectations.

DLF

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 217

HSBC said that the promoters are set to to infuse funds post completion of commercial assets. Further, weak markets are prompting it to retain the hold call. It cut earnings estimates for Fy18/19 by 60 percent.

Bharti Airtel

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 658

The global research firm said that transaction value of DTH business is ahead of estimates.

HUL

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,500

Motilal Oswal said that exciting growth prospects are seen ahead. Premiumisation, better execution and technology are key drivers. The company, it said, remains the top large cap pick in rural consumer recovery plays. It expects 18.6% PAT CAGR over FY17-19 against 6.1% CAGR over the last 3 years. Given the potentially strong earnings growth, premium valuations are justified.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.