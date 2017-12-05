App
Dec 05, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 7 stocks and 1 sector are being tracked by investors

SIS, HPCL and Heritage Foods, among others, being tracked by analysts on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SIS

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 1,300

The brokerage house expects 44 percent EPS CAGR over FY17-20. Further, it sees revenue CAGR of 21% & margin expansion of 160 bps over FY17-20.

HPCL

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 564

Citi said that short-term sentiment for the firm could turn bullish. Further, it remains upbeat on Q3 with Singapore GRMs holding well. The company could get a boost from Bhatinda refinery expansion completion.

Bharti Airtel

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 640

CLSA said that strategy change was driving Africa improvements & profits. Further, the company has started registering profits in Africa since Q4, which marks a turnaround. It sees growth In India & Africa driving a 9x jump in consolidated PAT by FY21.

Greenply

Brokerage: IDFC | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 390

The brokerage house said that any revival in real estate would aid growth for the company. Further, it expects the company’s earnings to double over FY17-20.

Parag Milk

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Initiate with buy call | Target: Rs 340

The brokerage house expects EBITDA to jump 2.3x & RoCE to 19% over FY17-20. Further, it sees revenue and profit CAGR of 14 and 49 percent, respectively, over FY17-20. An improving mix will spur earnings and return ratio.

Heritage Foods

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 976

Edelweiss said that the stock entails immense potential in the sector. Additionally, it sees sales and EBIT CAGR of 23% & 21% respectively Over FY17-20.

Prabhat Dairy

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 211

Edelweiss estimates sales, EBITDA & profit CAGR of 15%, 19% & 39%, respectively over FY17-20. B2C and value-added products will drive growth. The company is also seeing a rapid expansion of distribution network.

Tyres

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank

The global investment bank said that industry profitability should remain healthy over the next few quarters. Further, truck tyre demand trends continue to improve in Q3 and that should aid OEM sales.

