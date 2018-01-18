Buy, Sell, Hold: 6 stocks are being tracked by investors on January 18, 2018

Marico, Magma Fincorp and Mindtree, among others, are on the radar of analysts on Thursday.
Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Initiate coverage with Buy | Target: Rs 238
The brokerage said that the firm has revamped its business strategy to build an efficient, scalable and profitable business model. Further, it is a turnaround story set to generate 2.2% RoA & over 13% RoE by FY20.
Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 350
The global financial services firm highlighted that parachute price increase was removing margin overhang. Further, this hike narrows price gap between Bajaj Almond and Parachute.
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Double upgrade to overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 745
The research firm has cited improving macro and execution as reasons for the upgrade. It believes that Mindtree is poised for recovery in FY19-20. It sees revenue CQGR Of 2.6% in FY19 Vs 3% in FY18. The EPS estimates for FY18. FY19 and FY20 have been raised by 11,17, and 16 percent, respectively.
Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 740
The brokerage believes that there is more steam seen in the stock performance and it revised FY18-20 estimates.
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 478
The brokerage estimates tenancy exposure to small operators to be <5%. Its December quarter revenue and EBITDA was in line with its estimates.
Brokerage: Credit Suisse| Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 650
The brokerage stays constructive on the stock, while ad strength will sustain ahead. Further, strong pick-up in advertising leads to revenue beat. While ratings are strong, regional is seeing some improvement.
Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,530
The research firm believes that GST-driven price cuts could stimulate volume growth. Meanwhile, it observed that strong volume growth is on a weak base. 11% volume growth indicates gradual improvement in trend.
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Rs 1,120The brokerage observed that a gradual recovery in volume growth underway. Risk-reward remains skewed to the downside. It sees a risk of de-rating without sharp recovery in volume growth.