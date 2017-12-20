App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 20, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks being tracked by investors today

Bharti Airtel, Maruti and ONGC, among others, are on investors’ radar on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant Food

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,000

The global financial services firm said that the company remains a top pick in consumer discretionary. Further, Rs 99 price point will enhance value-proposition positioning for Domino’s. The company’s turnaround plans are implemented are steps in the right

direction.

Bharti Airtel

related news

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Unchanged at Rs 625

The brokerage said that acquisition of Tigo Rwanda at 6x 2017 adjusted EBITDA. Further, it will also help elevate the firm to be number 2 operator in Rwanda.

ONGC

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Outperform | Target: Rs 290

Macquarie said that the target implies 60% potential upside & 6% dividend yield. It expects realisations & margin to gradually rise. It also sees the mispricing on HPCL deal a substantial opportunity.

Tata Steel

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 536

The brokerage said that spreads/steel prices could moderate & may lead to potential earnings downgrade. At 7.4x FY19e EBITDA, risk reward appears negative.

Maruti Suzuki

Brokerage: Kotak Instl Eq | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 10,300

The brokerage said that the firm may enjoy a golden run over next 3-5 years, while margin may surpass historical peaks.

Aviation Data

Brokerage: Motilal

The brokerage said that domestic air passengers increased 16.9% in November. Further, domestic PLF at a record high of 89.2% due to muted ASK growth. Among airlines, IndiGo’s Passenger Market Share Stays Highest; Jet/AI’s Share Inch Up.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.