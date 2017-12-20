Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks being tracked by investors today

Bharti Airtel, Maruti and ONGC, among others, are on investors’ radar on Wednesday.
Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,000The global financial services firm said that the company remains a top pick in consumer discretionary. Further, Rs 99 price point will enhance value-proposition positioning for Domino’s. The company’s turnaround plans are implemented are steps in the right
direction.
Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Unchanged at Rs 625
The brokerage said that acquisition of Tigo Rwanda at 6x 2017 adjusted EBITDA. Further, it will also help elevate the firm to be number 2 operator in Rwanda.
Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Initiate Coverage with Outperform | Target: Rs 290
Macquarie said that the target implies 60% potential upside & 6% dividend yield. It expects realisations & margin to gradually rise. It also sees the mispricing on HPCL deal a substantial opportunity.
Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 536
The brokerage said that spreads/steel prices could moderate & may lead to potential earnings downgrade. At 7.4x FY19e EBITDA, risk reward appears negative.
Brokerage: Kotak Instl Eq | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 10,300
The brokerage said that the firm may enjoy a golden run over next 3-5 years, while margin may surpass historical peaks.
Aviation Data
Brokerage: MotilalThe brokerage said that domestic air passengers increased 16.9% in November. Further, domestic PLF at a record high of 89.2% due to muted ASK growth. Among airlines, IndiGo’s Passenger Market Share Stays Highest; Jet/AI’s Share Inch Up.