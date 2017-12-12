App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks and 1 sector are on analysts’ radar today

United Spirits, IEX and home decor industry, among others, are being tracked by investors on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

United Spirits

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 3,500

The global financial services firm said that price hikes in South India could potentially boost sentiment. It does not expect any major volume backlash due to these hikes and sees it driving the industry revenue growth. One downside risk remains the regulatory one, which includes increased taxes on liquor.

Motherson Sumi

related news

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Upgrade to buy | Target: Rs 430

The global broking firm said that implied share value could be Rs 484-537 if FY20 revenue target of USD 18 billion has been surpassed. Further, it is positively exposed to possible disruption from EVs, it said, adding that SMP is on track to reap benefits frommobility disruptions.

IEX

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Initiates coverage with buy | Target: Rs 1,950

Jefferies said that the volume is seen at 14 percent CAGR over FY17-20 and profit at 12 percent CAGR. It also said that transparency was driving the rise in exchange volume share.

Endurance Tech

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,550

Axis Cap highlighted that the firm remains a top pick among Indian auto companies. Given the revenue and margin triggers, it expects earnings to compound over 20 percent in 3-4 years.

Zee Ent

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 610

Credit Suisse expects a strong H2, while OTT launch is another near-term trigger. It also said that the firm is confident of mid-teens growth for the full year. Going forward, it sees digital & movies business to become sizeable in next few years.

Home Décor Ind

Brokerage: Edelweiss

Edelweiss believes that domestic home decor industry is a multi-storied growth story. While the industry could generate opportunities worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore by FY22, GST rate cut to 18 percent could also shift demand towards organised sector, the brokerage house believes. Among stocks, it prefers Century Ply and has initiated coverage with a buy call. It has also initiated coverage with buy on Greenlam, Asian Granito and Greenply. Meanwhile, it remains positive on Somany and Kajaria Ceramics.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.