Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks and 1 sector are on analysts’ radar today

United Spirits

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 3,500

The global financial services firm said that price hikes in South India could potentially boost sentiment. It does not expect any major volume backlash due to these hikes and sees it driving the industry revenue growth. One downside risk remains the regulatory one, which includes increased taxes on liquor.

Motherson Sumi

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Upgrade to buy | Target: Rs 430

The global broking firm said that implied share value could be Rs 484-537 if FY20 revenue target of USD 18 billion has been surpassed. Further, it is positively exposed to possible disruption from EVs, it said, adding that SMP is on track to reap benefits frommobility disruptions.

IEX

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Initiates coverage with buy | Target: Rs 1,950

Jefferies said that the volume is seen at 14 percent CAGR over FY17-20 and profit at 12 percent CAGR. It also said that transparency was driving the rise in exchange volume share.

Endurance Tech

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,550

Axis Cap highlighted that the firm remains a top pick among Indian auto companies. Given the revenue and margin triggers, it expects earnings to compound over 20 percent in 3-4 years.

Zee Ent

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 610

Credit Suisse expects a strong H2, while OTT launch is another near-term trigger. It also said that the firm is confident of mid-teens growth for the full year. Going forward, it sees digital & movies business to become sizeable in next few years.

Home Décor Ind

Brokerage: Edelweiss

Edelweiss believes that domestic home decor industry is a multi-storied growth story. While the industry could generate opportunities worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore by FY22, GST rate cut to 18 percent could also shift demand towards organised sector, the brokerage house believes. Among stocks, it prefers Century Ply and has initiated coverage with a buy call. It has also initiated coverage with buy on Greenlam, Asian Granito and Greenply. Meanwhile, it remains positive on Somany and Kajaria Ceramics.