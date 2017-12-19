App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 18, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 4 stocks being tracked by investors today

Inox, GAIL and BHEL, among others, are on the radar of analysts on Monday.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Inox Leisure

Brokerage: Investec | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 350

The broking firm said that Inox was focusing on improved theatrical experience and premiumisation. Further, it observed that its ad sales were driven by brand perception and transparency initiatives. It has now fine tuned its estimates for FY18-19 and is up by 8 percent on effects of new strategic direction.

BHEL

related news

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 72

Macquarie said that despite recent Rs 7,300 crore order, the company could fall short of the order intake expectations. The company is a value trap, it said, adding that order pipeline beyond recent L1 remains weak.

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 110

Edelweiss expects three balance L1s to be awarded by March 2018. It also expects debtors to decline and release cash of Rs 4,700 crore over FY17-20.

Dalmia Bharat

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 3,400

HSBC said that the firm has been abe to maintain robust profitability despite moderate volume growth. The company now looks well-placed for organic or inorganic expansion for continued momentum. Going forward, it expects earnings to support valuations.

GAIL

Brokerage: IDFC Sec | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 567

IDFC Securities said that the firm continues to gain strength with prospects in each business improving. Rising LPG rates, higher demand for gas implies a strong Q3 is on the cards. Gas being included under GST could potentially add 3-4% to firm’s FY19 EPS.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.