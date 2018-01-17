Buy, Sell, Hold: 4 stocks and 3 sectors are on investors’ radar on January 17, 2018

Godrej Agrovet

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Initiate Coverage with neutral | Target: Rs 630

The brokerage house expects 18% earnings CAGR over FY17-20. It sees 13% EBITDA CAGR and lower interest costs. It believes that the key earnings driver will be crop protection. Moreover, it also said that risks are unfavourable weather conditions and a sharp change in agri prices.

HUL

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,609

Macquarie believes that the firm could give a potential stock return of 50 percent in three years. It estimates 21% CAGR earnings growth in FY17-20. There could be a margin expansion of 330 basis points in the next three years. The brokerage has also raised FY17-20 earnings by 2-7%.

ICICI Lombard

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 970

CLSA said that PBT growth strong, led by a sharp improvement in combined ratio. Meanwhile, third party motor law, if passed in budget, will be positive. It also raised earnings by 2 percent and sees 24 percent CAGR

GAIL

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 405

CLSA said that supplies from gazprom to expand co’s long-term LNG headache and an oversupplied LNG market will put pressure on spot LNG price. Futures curve suggests a 40% fall in spot LNG in 5 months. The brokerage also said that the stock is ignoring risks of its large long term LNG portfolio.

Pharma

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The research firm expects approvals to increase by another 50 percent over the next two years. It expects price erosion to accelerate further. Faster approvals further increase the bargaining power of buyers, it said.

Autos

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse said that Mahindra and Mahindra as well as Escorts were its top picks in the OEM space. M&M’s 50% valuation gap with other Indian Auto OEMs Likely To Shrink. It believes that Escorts is a turnaround story with multiple levers. Going forward, earnings growth could accelerate, driven by margin expansion at SMP and PKC.

Banks

Brokerage: Macquarie

The brokerage believes that its earnings are 30% below consensus for PSU banks. It has upgraded Axis Bank to outperform and SBI to neutral. Axis Bank & SBI are well capitalised; any npa resolutions should benefit them. The firm also upgraded Yes Bank to outperform. Its model bakes in an average haircut of 60% on gross stressed assets and a 10% lower haircut could boost our fair values for corporate banks by 15%.