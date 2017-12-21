Buy, Sell, Hold: 4 largecaps and 3 midcap stocks on analysts radar today

Ajanta Pharma

Brokerage - Motilal Oswal | Rating - Buy | Target - Rs 1,790

Whlie reiterating buy call on Ajanta Pharma with increased target price at Rs 1,790 from Rs 1,606 per share, Motilal Oswal said it expects earnings improvement from FY19 after a trough this year.

"We estimate CAGR of 14 percent in sales & 11 percent in net profit over FY17-20," the research house said.

The company remained on track to incur overall capex of Rs 300 crore in FY18, it added.

HDFC Standard Life

Brokerage - Morgan Stanley | Rating - Overweight | Target - Rs 425

Morgan Stanley has initiated its coverage with Overweight on HDFC Standard Life and set a target price at Rs 425 per share.

The research house expects premium growth to normalise at 17.5 percent in FY19-20, after 30 percent growth in FY18.

Coal India

Brokerage - Nomura | Rating - Neutral | Target - Rs 283

Nomura has maintained its neutral rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 283 from Rs 269 per share.

"Company’s earnings are set to recover but valuations are not compelling," the research house said, adding wage-revision induced earnings risk + hike in prices may recoup profitability.

Further price hike, grade reassessment, offtake growth are key risks for stock, it feels.

Petronet LNG

Brokerage - Jefferies | Rating - Hold | Target - Rs 290

While maintaining hold rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 290 from Rs 280 per share, Jefferies said Gorgon contract renegotiation may cut LNG import price by USD 1 per mmbtu.

Near-term momentum is solid and the company is best placed to navigate India LNG macro, it said. It expects a blended 4.4 percent FY18-21 volume CAGR after the strong FY18.

Ramco Cements

Brokerage - Deutsche Bank | Rating - Hold | Target - Rs 750

Deutsche Bank has downgraded the stock to hold and also lowered its target price to Rs 750 from Rs 790 per share as medium-term outlook is muted.

Valuation re-rating is largely done and the company is trading at premium to midcap peers, it feels. Key risks are higher/lower volumes & realisation, it said.

The research house prefers Shree Cement & Dalmia Bharat.

Reliance Nippon AMC

Brokerage - CLSA | Rating - Buy | Target - Rs 325

CLSA has initiated coverage with buy rating on Reliance Nippon AMC and set a target price at Rs 325 per share as it estimates AUM & profit CAGRs of 23 percent & 26 percent over FY17-20.

"The company will benefit from rising penetration and ability to leverage retail presence," the research house said.

Key risks, however, are capital market volatility & slowing growth in AUM, it said.

HDFC Bank

Brokerage - Morgan Stanley | Rating - Overweight | Target - Rs 2500

Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight rating on HDFC Bank, with increased target price at Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,200 per share as HDFC Bank remains a compounder with earnings rising at more than 20 percent.

Fund raising increased book value per share for FY18 by 17 percent, the research house said.