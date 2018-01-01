Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks in focus on January 1, 2018

HDFC Life

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Initiate coverage with buy | Target: Rs 455

The brokerage house said that the company is one of India’s leading & most profitable life insurers and is set to benefit from domestic expansion and market share gains. Further, it expects 24 percent CAGR in new premiums over FY17-20. It also anticipates margin expansion to drive 18 percent CAGR in embedded value.

Sun TV

Brokerage: B&K | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,180

B&K said that the firm is set for a strong earnings rebound ahead on the back of multiple tailwinds. Further, the discussions with management points to a stronger outlook. It sees scope for core advertisement and subscription revenues.

Lupin

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Reduce

The brokerage house said that at the peak, Fortamet & Glumetza contributed 45% to co’s EBITDA. From its peak, Glumetza contribution declined due to incremental competition and believes that Fortamet was somewhat protected due to only Mylan coming back in. It sees challenging times as the firm has warning letters for two of the key facilities.