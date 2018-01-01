App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 01, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks in focus on January 1, 2018

Sun TV and Lupin, among others, are on the radar of investors on New Year’s Day

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Life

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Initiate coverage with buy | Target: Rs 455

The brokerage house said that the company is one of India’s leading & most profitable life insurers and is set to benefit from domestic expansion and market share gains. Further, it expects 24 percent CAGR in new premiums over FY17-20. It also anticipates margin expansion to drive 18 percent CAGR in embedded value.

Sun TV

related news

Brokerage: B&K | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,180

B&K said that the firm is set for a strong earnings rebound ahead on the back of multiple tailwinds. Further, the discussions with management points to a stronger outlook. It sees scope for core advertisement and subscription revenues.

Lupin

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Reduce

The brokerage house said that at the peak, Fortamet & Glumetza contributed 45% to co’s EBITDA. From its peak, Glumetza contribution declined due to incremental competition and believes that Fortamet was somewhat protected due to only Mylan coming back in. It sees challenging times as the firm has warning letters for two of the key facilities.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.