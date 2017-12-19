Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks and 1 event being tracked by analysts today

Tata Motors

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 560

Credit Suisse continues to like the firm as JLR is entering a sweet sport w.r.t product launch. The new launch by JLR should help co achieve double-digit growth for few quarters.

Chola Fin

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 1,470

The brokerage firm has upgraded earnings estimates by 1.1%/5.7% For FY19/20. The firm is confident of improving AUM growth. Improved revenue growth & operating leverage should drive RoA.

Piramal Ent

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 3,060

Citi has cut FY18/9 EPS estimates by 18%/25%. Further, the company has headroom to grow in each segment. US Desflurane launch could be a near-term catalyst.

Gujarat & HP poll results

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The global research firm highlighted that the BJP had improved vote share in Gujarat, the best since 2002, but the seat share slipped as opposition votes consolidated. BJP is unlikely to interpret Gujarat results as business-as-usual, the brokerage said, adding that a new Congress president may become a rallying point, though opposition has deep rivalries.

Having said that retaining urban vote shows voter displeasure against demonetisation/GST is contained. Going forward, it expects Budget to focus on farm distress and a ramp up of DBT on fertilisers, crop insurance, innovative price guarantees.

Brokerage: CLSA

The brokerage said that a closer-than-expected contest means govt will intensify pro-poor/rural policies. In 2018, state elections are due in 8 states representing 18% of lower house seats. Hence, the government could adopt political/populist tone in the union budget, which is a complicated situation due to the likely weak fiscal position. Additionally, it also said that GST collections are significantly under-shooting government targets, but it is a bigger concern for FY19.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal

The brokerage said that winning UP & Gujarat after demonetisation & GST reaffirms Modi's popularity and augurs well from the reforms perspective. It expects reforms momentum to moderate as it is a busy election calendar ahead. With overhang of election results behind, expect market to revert to fundamentals. In the second half of this fiscal, it expects sharp earnings recovery, led by low base of demonetisation.

Brokerage: Kotak Instl

The firm does not see major shift in government policies. The Centre could continue with execution of reforms in areas of fiscal & investment.