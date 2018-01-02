App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 02, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 1 stock and 2 sectors are on analysts' radar today

M&M and auto sector, among others, are being tracked by investors on Tuesday.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

M&M

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 910

CLSA said that the firm is its top buy in Indian autos for 2018. The company is benefitting from healthy demand in tractors & cyclical recovery in LCVs. Further, SUV volumes are bottoming out and upcoming MPV launch should boost growth. It sees a case to be more positive on rural India given the rising government spending.

Autos

related news

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal

The brokerage house said that Maruti’s December wholesales at 1.3 lakh units were below estimates. It highlighted Eicher’s December production may have been impacted by capacity transitioning at Thiruvottiyur. Further, TVS Motor's December sales were at 2.56 lakh units, above estimates.

Financials

Brokerage: CLSA

The global research firm said that key themes for 2018 will be ‘trend reversal’ on rates & bank credit growth. Along with this, deposit mobilization and liquidity will be the key. It also sees continuity in financialisation of savings, capital raisings and pick-up in housing. It likes IndusInd Bank, HFCs that will benefit from uptick in activity. Non-lending financials will benefit from financialisation of savings.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.