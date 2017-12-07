Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 435: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sadbhav Engineering

ADE sees robust business opportunity coming up in the road sector post the Bharatmala project announcement – the company expects annual awarding from the NHAI to be ~ INR800b in FY18 versus INR600b in the previous year. The company has maintained its standalone revenue guidance of INR38b /INR 45b for FY18/FY19, and expects the operating margin to be in the range of 11 -12%. Order inflow is expected to be ~INR70b for FY18. Management has reiterated its commitment to reduce debt incrementally by ~INR2b to INR12.5b by end -FY18.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an SOTP -based TP of INR435, valuing its EPC business at INR265 (16x its Dec’ 19E EPS of INR16.4) and its SIPL stake at INR170 (15% discount to CMP ).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.