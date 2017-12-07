App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 07, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 435: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated November 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sadbhav Engineering

ADE sees robust business opportunity coming up in the road sector post the Bharatmala project announcement – the company expects annual awarding from the NHAI to be ~ INR800b in FY18 versus INR600b in the previous year. The company has maintained its standalone revenue guidance of INR38b /INR 45b for FY18/FY19, and expects the operating margin to be in the range of 11 -12%. Order inflow is expected to be ~INR70b for FY18. Management has reiterated its commitment to reduce debt incrementally by ~INR2b to INR12.5b by end -FY18.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an SOTP -based TP of INR435, valuing its EPC business at INR265 (16x its Dec’ 19E EPS of INR16.4) and its SIPL stake at INR170 (15% discount to CMP ).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.