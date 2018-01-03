Buy S Chand and Company Ltd; target of Rs 632: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang' research report on S Chand and Company Ltd

Founded in the year 1939, S Chand delivers content, solutions and services across the education lifecycle through its K-12, higher education and early learning segments. Its major brands are S Chand, Vikas, Madhubun, Saraswati, Ignitor and Destination Success as well as the Chhaya and IPP brands

We recommend a BUY on SChand with a target price of Rs 632, based on 18x FY19E EPS (29% return)

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.