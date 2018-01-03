Buy S Chand and Company Ltd; target of Rs 632: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang is bullish on S Chand and Company Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 632 in its research report dated December 18, 2017.
Nirmal Bang' research report on S Chand and Company Ltd
Founded in the year 1939, S Chand delivers content, solutions and services across the education lifecycle through its K-12, higher education and early learning segments. Its major brands are S Chand, Vikas, Madhubun, Saraswati, Ignitor and Destination Success as well as the Chhaya and IPP brandsOutlook
We recommend a BUY on SChand with a target price of Rs 632, based on 18x FY19E EPS (29% return)
