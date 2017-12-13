App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 13, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RPP Infra Projects; target of Rs 423: Investment Imperative

Investment Imperative is bullish on RPP Infra Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 423 in its research report dated 12 December 2017.

 
 
Investment Imperative's research report on RPP Infra Projects


RPP Infra Projects Ltd registered revenues of INR 108 crores in Q2FY18 and INR 220 crores for HIFY18, citing the strong execution and order garnering capabilities in Construction, Infra and Water management verticals. The company managed to grow topline by 29% in H1FY18 compared to same period previous year, on strategically growing its order book across all its operational verticals in five major states Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, besides Tamil Nadu. The central and state governments have initiated various projects focused on the creation of infrastructure in these states which are giving required boost to the industry.

Outlook

We are projecting order book of over INR 1,500 in 2 years with topline crossing INR 630 crores by FY19. On a price to earnings multiple of 20.7x and enterprise value to ebitda multiple of 10.8x, we are giving a price target of Rs.423 for FY19.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

