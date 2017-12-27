App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 27, 2017 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rama Steel Tubes; target of Rs 225: Share India

Share India is bullish on Rama Steel Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated November 02, 2017.

 
 
Share India's research report on Rama Steel Tubes


Rama Steel in its JV - Pir Panchal Construction Pvt Ltd. (PPCPL) – wherein it holds 25% stake - has won orders worth INR 2,880mn for supply and erection of transmission lines for rural electrification. The order has been awarded by Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd. and Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board. Orders are stated to be executed in next 24 months.

Outlook

We expect better results from the company in future and FY18E/19E EPS of INR 9.5 and INR 12 respectively. We recommend a BUY on the stock with our price target of INR 240 (20x FY19E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

