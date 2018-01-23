App
Jan 23, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prataap Snacks; target of Rs 1390: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Prataap Snacks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1390 in its research report dated January 17, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Prataap Snacks


Prataap Snacks, owner of the ‘Yellow Diamond’ brand, has established a sizeable presence in the Indian Snacks industry over the past few years by capturing a reasonable share in the Extruded Snacks space through its product innovations, intelligent marketing campaign and focus on distribution which has helped quadruple its market share over a 6-year period. This drove 27% revenue CAGR over FY13-17 but the company’s current scale is still way too small at INR9bn p.a. when compared to the size of the opportunity; the organised snacks market is a c.INR220bn (c.$3.5bn) one. We believe Prataap can easily sustain high-teens revenue growth rate over next few years – its high exposure to faster-growing sub-segments and market-share gain opportunities being some of the tailwinds in this regard. Efforts on improving margin-profile of the Namkeens portfolio and efficiency gains from GST should also help the company maintain its operating margin at 8.5-9.5% over the coming years.


Outlook
Strong growth prospects, improving margin-profile and healthy balance sheet drive our liking for the stock - our DCF-based target price works out to INR1,390/share. BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

