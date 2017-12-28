App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 285: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated December 11, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Petronet LNG


With a ban on the usage of petcoke (petroleum coke)/furnace oil, improving gas demand from power/fertilizer sector and no major ramp-up in domestic gas production in the near-term, LNG demand in India is expected to rise meaningfully, we opine. The key beneficiary of the same is expected to be PLNG.In Order to meet the rising domestic gas demand, PLNG is adding RLNG capacity of 2.5 MMTPA in Dahej to 17.5 MMTPA by FY19E. Recently, it has expanded Dahej capacity by 50% to 15 MMTPA 90% of its capacity is contracted, giving decent revenue visibility.

Outlook

We recommend BUY rating on the stock with a price target of Rs.285/- including equity value of 26% stake in Dahej Port. Given that most of the capacity at Dahej is tied-up, there is strong visibility on the free cash flow yield.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.