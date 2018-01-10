Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 285: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated January 08, 2018.
Kotak Securities' research report on Petronet LNG
We believe Petronet's earnings will continue to rise over the next 2-3 years, driven by higher volumes from Dahej LNG regasification terminal and a higher operating rate of the currently stranded Kochi terminal. Construction of the pipeline to evacuate gas from Kochi is progressing well.
Outlook
We maintain BUY on the stock with a price target of Rs.285/- including equity value of 26% stake in Dahej Port. Given that most of the capacity at Dahej is tied-up, there is strong visibility on the free cash flow yield.
