App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 10, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 285: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated January 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Petronet LNG


We believe Petronet's earnings will continue to rise over the next 2-3 years, driven by higher volumes from Dahej LNG regasification terminal and a higher operating rate of the currently stranded Kochi terminal. Construction of the pipeline to evacuate gas from Kochi is progressing well.


Outlook
We maintain BUY on the stock with a price target of Rs.285/- including equity value of 26% stake in Dahej Port. Given that most of the capacity at Dahej is tied-up, there is strong visibility on the free cash flow yield.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.