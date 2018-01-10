Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 285: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Petronet LNG

We believe Petronet's earnings will continue to rise over the next 2-3 years, driven by higher volumes from Dahej LNG regasification terminal and a higher operating rate of the currently stranded Kochi terminal. Construction of the pipeline to evacuate gas from Kochi is progressing well.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock with a price target of Rs.285/- including equity value of 26% stake in Dahej Port. Given that most of the capacity at Dahej is tied-up, there is strong visibility on the free cash flow yield.

