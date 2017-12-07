Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Persistent Systems

PSYS demonstrated with use cases a number of solutions that it has invested into and readied over the recent period, which is in line with its strategy of delineating revenue growth from headcount growth in the new services era. These included its solutions in IoT (Concert), Security (Sentient), clinical decisions support in Healthcare (with Partners Healthcare), Neuro - continuous risk -based authentication (in partnership with USAA). With every solution built in collaboration with a client, a ready reference will be in place to take it to more enterprises in the market; but these remain in very early stages of their sales life cycles.

Outlook

We expect FY17-20 USD revenue/Earnings CAGR of 10/16%. Our price target of INR780 discounts forward earnings by 14x. Maintain Buy.

