Dec 07, 2017 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated December 03, 2017.

 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Persistent Systems

PSYS demonstrated with use cases a number of solutions that it has invested into and readied over the recent period, which is in line with its strategy of delineating revenue growth from headcount growth in the new services era. These included its solutions in IoT (Concert), Security (Sentient), clinical decisions support in Healthcare (with Partners Healthcare), Neuro - continuous risk -based authentication (in partnership with USAA).  With every solution built in collaboration with a client, a ready reference will be in place to take it to more enterprises in the market; but these remain in very early stages of their sales life cycles.

Outlook

We expect FY17-20 USD revenue/Earnings CAGR of 10/16%. Our price target of INR780 discounts forward earnings by 14x. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

