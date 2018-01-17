App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 17, 2018 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PC Jeweller; target of Rs 645: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PC Jeweller has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated January 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on PC Jeweller


We recently met the management of PC Jeweller (PCJL). Our key takeaways:  PCJL remains confident of 25-30% CAGR in the domestic jewelry retail business over the next five years.  The franchisee model is working well so far; going forward, franchisee stores will be ~80% of incremental annual store openings.  PCJL has massive opportunity to grow at the cost of unorganized players. Though competition from organized players will increase as the salience of the organized segment goes up 3-4 years down the line, the company believes its strengths on design (craft) and low cost manufacturing will serve it well in the long term.


Outlook
We have a BUY rating on the stock, with a target price of INR645, valuing the company at 29x December 2018E EPS, 40% discount to Titan. We believe that the valuation gap vis-à-vis Titan will shrink further, once PCJL demonstrates its ability to maintain its revenue and earnings trajectory.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PC Jeweller #Recommendations

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.