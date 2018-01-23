Buy Oriental Carbon & Chemicals; target of Rs 1550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct' research report on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals’ (OCCL) performance in Q2FY18 was a tad below our expectations primarily driven by slower sales volume off take and appreciation of the rupee. OCCL reported net sales of RS152.2 crore in H1FY18, up 4.9% YoY, solely driven by volumes Operational efficiencies have begun to kick in on the expanded production base with H1FY18 EBITDA coming in healthy at RS48.0 crore (up 11.1% YoY) with corresponding EBITDA margins at 31.5%,expanding 170 bps YoY. PAT in H1FY18 came in at RS 27.0 crore

Outlook

We expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 % & 15.3 %, respectively, in FY1 8E - 20 E. With certainty of operations & commissioning of new facilities we roll over our valuation to FY 20 E and value OCCL at RS1550 i.e. 20 .0x P/E on FY 20 E EPS of RS 77.5. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

