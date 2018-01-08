Buy NMDC; target of Rs 195: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on NMDC

We upgrade NMDC to ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR195 (12x FY20E EPS, 7x FY20E EBITDA) as we expect: 1) favourable tailwinds to lend impetus to volume growth; 2) the recent price hike of 19-22% to largely sustain; and 3) the pellet and steel plants to further augment revenues. Accordingly, we raise our FY18/19E EBITDA by 9%/31% and introduce FY20 estimates. Our target price of INR195 implies an exit multiple of 12x on FY20E EPS and 7x on FY20E EBITDA - which is at a discount with peers, and 28% upside from current levels.

We believe that NMDC stands to gain from higher volumes and prices amid favourable macros, translating into EBITDA CAGR of 19% through to FY20E. At CMP, the stock is trading at 9.5x FY20E EPS which is relatively lower in comparison to its global peers and 5-years trading average. We upgrade to ‘BUY/SO’ from ‘HOLD/SP’ with a revised target price (TP) of INR195 (INR125 earlier), implying an exit multiple of 12x FY20E EPS. Our TP also factors in probable dividend yield of 4-5% in each of the next 2 years.

