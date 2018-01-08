App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NMDC; target of Rs 195: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on NMDC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated January 03, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on NMDC


We upgrade NMDC to ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR195 (12x FY20E EPS, 7x FY20E EBITDA) as we expect: 1) favourable tailwinds to lend impetus to volume growth; 2) the recent price hike of 19-22% to largely sustain; and 3) the pellet and steel plants to further augment revenues. Accordingly, we raise our FY18/19E EBITDA by 9%/31% and introduce FY20 estimates. Our target price of INR195 implies an exit multiple of 12x on FY20E EPS and 7x on FY20E EBITDA - which is at a discount with peers, and 28% upside from current levels.

Outlook
We believe that NMDC stands to gain from higher volumes and prices amid favourable macros, translating into EBITDA CAGR of 19% through to FY20E.  At CMP, the stock is trading at 9.5x FY20E EPS which is relatively lower in comparison to its global peers and 5-years trading average.  We upgrade to ‘BUY/SO’ from ‘HOLD/SP’ with a revised target price (TP) of INR195 (INR125 earlier), implying an exit multiple of 12x FY20E EPS. Our TP also factors in probable dividend yield of 4-5% in each of the next 2 years.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #NMDC #Recommendations

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.