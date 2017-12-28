App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICIdirect is bullish on NCL Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated December 13, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NCL Industries


NCL Industries has raised Rs 201.8 crore via qualified institutional placement by issuing 85 lakh shares at a price of Rs 237.5 per share. The proceeds of the issue will be primarily used for pre - payment of debt and acquisition of additional limestone mines. The current debt of the company is roughly at Rs 304.2 crore. The proceeds from the QIP will help the company reduce its debt significantly.

Outlook

We assign EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5x for the boards division on FY19E EBITDA while the cement business is valued at EV/tonne of USD62 /t (far below replacement cost).  Based on the assumptions, we arrive at a target price of | 305 /share, representing an upside of 22 % from current levels.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICIdirect #NCL Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.