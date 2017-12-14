Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 403: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi

In its Vision 2020 update meeting, the management of Motherson Sumi (MSS) highlighted that it is on course to achieve its ambitious 2020 revenue target of USD 18 bn (vs. USD 8 bn currently) and RoCE of 40% (~28% currently); in fact, it could meet 2020 target a year earlier. Moreover, it is foraying into the non-auto space (medical, defense, aerospace, security systems) which can drive growth beyond FY20. MSS remains one of our preferred picks among Auto ancillaries. The India business is a good play on India PVs due to rising premiumization and electronics, more so going into BS-VI emission norms. Overseas subsidiaries have strong growth avenues with new technologies and product/customer synergies from acquisitions. Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs 403 (27x FY19E P/E).

Outlook

This bode well for pricing power and is also a catalyst for growth. Reiterate BUY with unchanged TP of Rs 403 (27x FY19E P/E; 10% premium to 5 year average).

