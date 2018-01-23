App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 23, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MindTree Consulting; target of Rs 725: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MindTree Consulting has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated January 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on MindTree Consulting


Upward growth trajectory: 3Q revenue growth of 3.8% QoQ exceeded our estimate by 130bp. Ramp-up in several engagements led to 8.3% QoQ growth in top customers, contributing 90% of incremental dollars. Continued strength in deal wins, high visibility in top accounts and a strong exit rate (expectations of continued momentum in 4Q) would ensure acceleration from 8% growth in FY18E to 12.6% in FY19E, without much of an ask (2.6% CQGR in FY19E v/s 3.1% in FY18E).  Significant beat on profitability: EBITDA margin expanded by 350bp QoQ in 3Q v/s our estimate of +110bp QoQ, primarily led by [1] 5.8% sequential pricing growth, as projects moved from a transition phase to a steady state, [2] SGA optimization and [3] absence of one-time expenses from 2Q. PAT at INR1.4b was higher by 13.5% QoQ and beat estimate by 33%, primarily led by operational beat and one-time tax reversal of INR249m. Margin levers still intact: Margin uptick in 3Q was led by factors other than utilization, offshoring and an improvement in margins of acquired entities. Our change in stance on MTCL in Nov’17, apart from improved organic growth, had factored in an improvement in these factors, but they have only remained steady sequentially, and would only add to expansion already seen in 3Q. Moreover, revival of growth would only aid the effective use of levers toward profitability resurrection.


Outlook


Revenue for FY19/20E has increased by 2.6/3.4% on 3Q beat, deal wins and optimistic guidance. We are baking in cumulative 230bp margin expansion over this period, of which 100bp will come plainly from acquisitions turning around. This has led us to raise FY19/20E EPS by 20/12%. For revenue/earnings CAGR of 11/21% over FY18/20E, and given a stark improvement in trajectory, a re-rating is warranted. Our TP of INR725 discounts forward earnings by 16x, and implies 16% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #MindTree Consulting #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.