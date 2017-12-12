App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated December 05, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX


Post demonetization, a series of problems has kept a revival in bullion at bay – gold volumes have declined 47% and silver volumes have declined 31% in the last 12 months. However, there has been a strong volume uptick in base metals. The recently-launched options constitute 5% of total gold volumes; MCX expects ~20% contribution towards the end of FY18. A basket approval on the rest of the eligible contracts can be expected soon, as clearing and settlement on the first expiry has been seamless. MCX would begin charging on options once it has more commodities covered and once participation reaches a satisfactory level. While there are triggers in the form of new products and higher participation, threat also exists from increased competitive intensity on the Universal Exchange License proposition. Current SEBI criteria for the launch of options protect MCX; any relaxation would reverse the situation and pose additional risks.


Outlook


From 4QFY18, options on all commodities will also be launched, a key trigger for volumes. This should kickstart the recovery in volumes, which should continue with the entry of new participants such as FIs and new products such as indices. This drives our expectation of healthier revenue growth over FY17-20 (18%) and consequently driving earnings growth (22%). Our price target of INR1,300 discounts forward earnings by 30x, implying ~40% upside. Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #MCX #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.