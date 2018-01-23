App
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated January 16, 2018.

Motilal Oswal' research report on MCX


MCX’s 3QFY18 revenue came in at INR610m, 2% below our estimate of INR621m, led by a slight decline in realization. Operating expenses  stood at INR475m, exceeding our estimate of INR453m by 5% due to one -off  expense (INR20m) toward events hosted by MCX in 3Q – excluding which  operational results were in line. PAT of INR188m (below our estimate of INR283m) was dragged lower, as other income of INR156m missed our estimate by 39% due to MTM losses on fixed income instruments.

Outlook

We expect earnings CAGR of 29% over FY18 -20. Our TP of INR1,100 discounts forward earnings by 30x.Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

