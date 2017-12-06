Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 552: Bonanza

Bonanza's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

Recently, the stock price of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. (Mayur Uniquoters) corrected by ~6% from 52-week high of Rs.479 despite reporting good set of numbers in the recent quarters.In the organized segment of the domestic synthetic leather industry,Mayur Uniquoters has the largest installed capacity with product finding application in footwear, automobile, furnishing and apparels among others. It has total installed capacity of 3.05mn meters per month spread across Jaitpura and Dhodsar near Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Outlook

We value Mayur Uniquoters at 24.00x FY19E EPS of Rs.23.00 to arrive at target price of Rs.552.00, an upside of ~22%.

