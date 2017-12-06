App
Dec 06, 2017 06:00 PM IST

Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 552: Bonanza

Bonanza is bullish on Mayur Uniquoters has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 552 in its research report dated November 28, 2017.

 
 
Bonanza's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

Recently, the stock price of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. (Mayur Uniquoters) corrected by ~6% from 52-week high of Rs.479 despite reporting good set of numbers in the recent quarters.In the organized segment of the domestic synthetic leather industry,Mayur Uniquoters has the largest installed capacity with product finding application in footwear, automobile, furnishing and apparels among others. It has total installed capacity of 3.05mn meters per month spread across Jaitpura and Dhodsar near Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Outlook

We value Mayur Uniquoters at 24.00x FY19E EPS of Rs.23.00 to arrive at target price of Rs.552.00, an upside of ~22%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

