you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 15, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MAS Financial Services; target of Rs 740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAS Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated January 11, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on MAS Financial Services


MAS Financial Services (MASFIN) is an Ahmedabad-headquartered, non-deposit-taking NBFC incorporated in 1995 by first-generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Kamlesh Gandhi and Mr. Mukesh Gandhi. It operates out of six states, of which Gujarat and Maharashtra account for bulk of the AUM. A quintessential NBFC, it targets the middle and low income customer segments.  Over the past five years, MASFIN’s AUM grew at a robust 35% CAGR to reach INR37b in 1HFY18. Growth was driven by their flagship product (MEL loans) and new product such as SME loans. MEL and SME accounts for 83%+ of the total AUM vs 64% in FY13. The company has impeccable track record of 39% PAT CAGR over FY12-17 with consistent ROA (on AUM) of 2%+. Given a favorable backdrop, we expect the company to deliver 25% AUM over FY17-20, resulting in 25% EPS CAGR over the same time period.

Outlook
We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of INR740 (25x FY20 EPS, Implied 4.3x FY20 BV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

