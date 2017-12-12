Buy Libas Designs Limited; target of Rs 134: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Libas Designs Limited

Libas is uniquely positioned in the mid-segment of India‟s ethnic designer clothes market where there are not many organized players. While the company specializes in customized offerings and boasts of having celebrities in its clientele, it is looking to expand its ready-towear line.Libas‟s wholesale business has some marquee corporate clients such as JW Marriot, Novotel, Armani Hotel Dubai, Atlantis The Palm – Dubai, BMW, Skoda Auto, the Emaar Group and the Indian Premier League.

Outlook

Our valuation informs an OUTPERFORM rating with a target price of Rs. 134

