you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Libas Designs Limited; target of Rs 134: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Libas Designs Limited has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 134 in its research report dated 07 December 2017.

 
 
Khambatta Securities' research report on Libas Designs Limited


Libas is uniquely positioned in the mid-segment of India‟s ethnic designer clothes market where there are not many organized players. While the company specializes in customized offerings and boasts of having celebrities in its clientele, it is looking to expand its ready-towear line.Libas‟s wholesale business has some marquee corporate clients such as JW Marriot, Novotel, Armani Hotel Dubai, Atlantis The Palm – Dubai, BMW, Skoda Auto, the Emaar Group and the Indian Premier League.

Outlook

Our valuation informs an OUTPERFORM rating with a target price of Rs. 134

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

