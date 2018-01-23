Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1540: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (LT) appears to be on track to meet its guidance of zero-to-marginal growth in FY18 orders, given the significant pick-up in 3QFY18 orders (announced orders at INR373b). We estimate 5% growth in LT's FY18 order inflow, implying a 4QFY18 run-rate of INR480b (+2% YoY). We note that domestic E&C execution growth had slowed down to 5% in 2QFY18 (v/s 15% in 1QFY18, 10% in 1HFY18), led by GST transition-related disruption. We, however, build in domestic E&C execution growth of 10%/12% for FY18/19, as the GST impact tapes off and execution picks up. As LT increasingly focuses on its 'Lakshya' strategic plan, NWC should stabilize at 20% of sales after bottoming out in 4QFY17 (18%).

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an SOTP-based price target of INR1, 540 (E&C business at 23x FY20E EPS, to which we add INR490 for subsidiaries). LT trades attractive at 22x/19x standalone EPS for FY19/20 (ex-subsidiaries). Key risks to our rating include (a) a sharp slowdown in government spending and (b) a sharp fall in oil prices in the Middle East.

