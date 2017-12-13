App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 13, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings; target of Rs 235: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on L&T Finance Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated 05 December 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on L&T Finance Holdings


Over the past month, LTFH ’s stock price has corrected by 23%  and we believe  the  CMP  provides an attractive entry point due to : i) Improving RoE trend s - profitability over the last 6  quarters has improved with reported ROE improving from 9.7% in to 1 5 . 2 % despite  the  company providing for voluntary provisioning of INR 8.9bn and accelerated provisioning of  INR 5.3bn ; ii) While PSU  banks ’ recap would increase  competitive intensity in  infrastructure/LAP , LTFH would benefit from the increase in down - selling opportunities ; and  iii)  The company has hired senior  staff  from Bajaj Finance and Piramal Finance for its credit  analytics and housing team.

Outlook

We expect strong earnings (37% CAGR over FY17 - 20E) and expect RoA/RoE to improve to 2.1%/21%, respectively, in FY20E vs.  1.35%/12% in FY17. We value LTFH at 3.4x Mar’20, a  implying Mar’19 TP of INR 235.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #JM Financial #L&T Finance Holdings #Recommendations

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.