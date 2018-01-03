App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 145: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated December 20, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


KARUR VYSYA BANK (KVB) is a south-based bank which started in 1916 in Karur, a textile town in Tamil Nadu.  KVB primarily started as an SME bank and continues to position itself as a comprehensive player to cater to the needs of SME customers. Majority presence in semi-urban and rural locations places the bank at the heart of SME financing. The bank over the years has withstood innumerable changes and challenges only to emerge profitably as one of the leading regional banks in India. As of FY17, the bank had a network of 711 branches, having grown at a 10-year CAGR (FY08-17) of 10% while customer base over the last 7 years has grown at a CAGR of 13.5%. Of the total 711 branches, 377 (53%) are located in Tamil Nadu which makes the bank susceptible to geographical risk. Loan book of INR 442.4 bn which has grown at a  10-year CAGR (FY08-17) of 19.2% is fairly diversified among corporate, retail, SME and agri. In addition to the highly secured nature of advances, we also like the relatively shorter maturity of the lending book (80% advances maturing in <3 years; 38% in <12 months) and the granularity (only ~18% of the loans are of ticket size of > INR 50 crore). In terms of asset quality, the bank’s gross NPA currently stands at 4.83% as of Q2FY18 while net NPAs stand at 3.24%. We believe the worst for KVB in terms of asset quality will be over by H1FY19 post which we expect normalization of slippages. We like the bank’s strategy of initiating follow-up/recovery process as soon as an account becomes 30 dpd thus effectively aiming at preventing slippages which takes precedence over preventing/recovering NPAs. Taking into account that H2FY18 could see high slippages resulting in high provisioning expense for the whole year, we expect RoE to drop to 4.4% (partially on account of an expanded equity base).


Outlook
However, we expect earnings to pick up FY19 onwards with RoE at 11.8%/14.0% for FY19/FY20.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Karur Vysya Bank #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.