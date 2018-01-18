Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 207: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank’s (KBL) Q3FY18 performance was characterised by better core operating profitability (ex-treasury) on improving revenue traction and controlled opex (down 4% YoY). Key highlights: 1) core revenue gathered pace benefitting from the strong 24% loan growth and steady NIMs; and 2) slippages were curtailed at INR2.1bn (2% versus run-rate of > 4% in past six quarters). Key monitorables: a) soft CASA accretion (flat QoQ) at 28.2%; b) coverage ratio of sub-30%, which will keep credit cost high. While improving NIM and controlled opex will aid operating profit growth, elevated credit cost would cap earnings growth. However, higher share of retail (~47%) and current valuation of 0.8x FY20E P/ABV lend comfort. We roll forward to FY20 estimates and maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR207 (INR190 earlier), on 1.0x FY20E P/ABV.

While KBL is focused on improving its retail proportion, it is equipped with ample levers to improve NIMs (increasing CD ratio) as well. Having said that, the lower coverage ratio will keep credit cost elevated and consequently we cut our FY18/FY19 EPS by 9%/8.5% respectively. At CMP, the stock trades at 0.8x FY20E P/ABV, capturing risks and limiting downside. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR207 (1.0x FY20E P/ABV).

