App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 09, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 957: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 957 in its research report dated January 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


The outlook for the Pharmaceuticals and Life Science Ingredient (LSI) segments remains positive.  Within Pharmaceuticals, we believe specialty pharma remains on a strong footing, led by superior execution in the radio-pharma, allergy and CMO businesses. LSI segment is expected to deliver a robust performance, driven by better demand and a favorable price environment.  We roll forward our price target to INR957 (on an SOTP basis) from INR861. We re-iterate our Buy rating on the stock.

Outlook

We expect JLS to deliver a CAGR of 17% in revenue (including Triad revenue from 2QFY18) to INR93b, 14% in EBITDA to INR19.8b and 20% in PAT to INR10b over FY17-20. We are positive on JLS due to (i) superior growth in specialty pharmaceuticals and LSI, (ii) improved profitability due to better operating margin/lower interest outgo and (iii) attractive valuation. We value JLS on an SOTP basis (11x EV/EBITDA for pharma and 4.5x LSI business). We increase our price target (12M forward earnings) to INR957 and re-iterate Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #Jubilant Life Sciences #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.