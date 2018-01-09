Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 957: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 957 in its research report dated January 08, 2018.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences
The outlook for the Pharmaceuticals and Life Science Ingredient (LSI) segments remains positive. Within Pharmaceuticals, we believe specialty pharma remains on a strong footing, led by superior execution in the radio-pharma, allergy and CMO businesses. LSI segment is expected to deliver a robust performance, driven by better demand and a favorable price environment. We roll forward our price target to INR957 (on an SOTP basis) from INR861. We re-iterate our Buy rating on the stock.
OutlookWe expect JLS to deliver a CAGR of 17% in revenue (including Triad revenue from 2QFY18) to INR93b, 14% in EBITDA to INR19.8b and 20% in PAT to INR10b over FY17-20. We are positive on JLS due to (i) superior growth in specialty pharmaceuticals and LSI, (ii) improved profitability due to better operating margin/lower interest outgo and (iii) attractive valuation. We value JLS on an SOTP basis (11x EV/EBITDA for pharma and 4.5x LSI business). We increase our price target (12M forward earnings) to INR957 and re-iterate Buy.
